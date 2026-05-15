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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2d

Very destructive and increasing in young people with low emotional intelligence. Great discussion, thank you . 💟🙏💟

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2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

Thanks for this inspiration, Katy. And excellent music choice in the Indigo Girls. 😁

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