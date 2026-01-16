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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Jan 16

Thanks for this informative reminder, Katy, and for the laughs. I drank far too much diet coke in my teens and twenties. And I too switched it out for kombucha but found myself drinking far too much kombucha. 😫😆

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