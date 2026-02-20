AllBetter

AllBetter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
3d

I have hope that we are at a turning point. At least I pray that we are. Thanks for sharing your stories Katy.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Your Nextdoor PCP's avatar
Your Nextdoor PCP
2d

I read this with my stomach clenched, as the most haunting parts aren’t “rare horror stories”, but they’re the fact that so much of what you describe is ordinary, billable, policy-compliant reality: the overnight transfer because “a bed is open”, the vanishing prescriber at 2 a.m., the relentless vital checks that ignore sleep as treatment, and a culture where “protocol” substitutes for judgment. ￼

Your sister’s night exposes the most dangerous illusion in modern inpatient care: that a building full of staff equals continuous clinical oversight. When pain control, delirium prevention, and basic human needs depend on a single overstretched decision-maker (or none at all), the system can look busy while the patient is effectively abandoned. That gap, between “we have policies” and “someone with authority is actually accountable in real time”, is where suffering multiplies. ￼

And the childbirth story hits another nerve: the way hospital environments can be inherently anti-physiologic. Bright light, noise, constant surveillance, immobilization, coercive threats (“CPS”), and cascade-style interventions don’t just create emotional distress, but they can change labor dynamics through stress physiology in ways that end up being blamed on the mother’s body. Even if readers disagree with some of the rhetoric, the lived experience you’re pointing to is real: too many “routine” processes are designed around throughput, liability, and documentation rather than rest, autonomy, and outcomes that matter to families. ￼

What I hope people take from this is not just rage (though the rage is earned), but a clear agenda. If hospitals want to call themselves healing institutions, a few non-negotiables rise to the top:

1. Continuous clinical responsibility for high-risk symptoms like severe pain, meaning timely prescribing authority, not just sympathetic bedside apologies.

2. Sleep, light, and noise as core vital signs (and interruptions justified by evidence, not habit).

3. Protocols with an “off-ramp”, a way for clinicians to document a reasoned exception and for patients to refuse non-essential interventions without punishment.

4. Transparent accounting of harms (iatrogenic events, infections, preventable deaths) tied to real consequences and incentives to improve, not PR. ￼

Thank you for writing this so plainly.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katy Talento · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture