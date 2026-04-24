AllBetter

AllBetter

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
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Lots of truth in this.

Sometimes I wonder how my brother was able to turn into an emotionally healthy man despite the aggressive, narcissistic example set by our Dad. This spoke to that. So many boys deserve better role models than they get. I would argue that a single mom is better than a psychologically abusive father being present.

How about _hunting_/fishing instead of _battle_? I don't think all cultures were forced to engage in war. 🤔

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