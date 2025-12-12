AllBetter

Thanks for the perspective Katy! As you know, there is a large force of people in the insurance business that benefit from the opaque misaligned incentives that would see their golf club memberships and income drop.Those agents and others benefiting will hang on to anything to lobby their customers to keep the gravy train going. There is one thing on the list that they will grab on to because of rampant TDS. They and others will use that to lobby against changes. All of the others are spot on and should bring votes from both sides. Instead of “cutting out the middlemen (PBMs and GPOs)“, how about repealing their safe harbors ? This brings transparency and competition back to the industry.

I was in the House when this entire sad saga unfolded. Healthcare was tackled first because Speaker Ryan was focused on Tax reform, and getting rid of the Obamacare taxes seemed to be the best way to free up space in the CBO estimates to maximize the opportunities for a major tax overhaul. So the relevant House committees undertook what became known as The American Health Care Act- or AHCA. This passed through the committees of jurisdiction(in the House) as well as the Rules Committee in March of 2017, and was on the floor in April. The opposition, in addition to every Democrat, was the House Freedom Caucus, as well as several right-leaning think tanks. The complaint was that it was not a complete repeal of the ACA. The Mandates-both individual and employer, the taxes, the medicaid expansion, prohibition on Physician Owned Hospitals, as well as funding for Planned Parenthood were all satisfactorily addressed, but the insurance provisions remained. So Speaker Ryan pulled the Bill. It was revived several weeks later, with the now infamous “pre-existing conditions” protections removed, and it finally passed in the House. Unfortunately during the delay Senator McCain became ill, and whether that affected his vote, we will never know. But I have always felt that is the House had passed its original Bill in early April, prior to Sen McCain’s diagnosis, the outcome would have been different. And of course the insurance provisions could have been addressed in subsequent legislative efforts. And of course Republicans lost the majority in the 2018 midterm elections, which also had disastrous repercussions.

