The thing I didn’t understand until I was well out of government is that the system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed. It profits from your sickness. It has no structural incentive to produce your health.

I helped build parts of that machine, and I still got screwed by it - which either means I was naive, or the thing is more powerful than any of us on the inside wanted to admit.

(Both. It was both.)

What I know now - as a naturopath, as a former White House advisor, as someone who finally cleaned up her own health after watching her sister die too young - is that the best defense is to stop needing the system so much.

Sleep like a human. Eat like a human. Get some sunlight on your face. These aren’t woo. They’re species-specific requirements, and we’ve been talked out of them by a culture that profits from our dysfunction.

I spilled all the tea. Check it out and let me know what you think.