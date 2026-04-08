I Helped Write The Rules. But Health Care Screwed Me Anyway.
Jenn Friesen and I talk juicy inside-baseball DC gossip, infertility and health journeys. Spend some time with us and learn how women with hormonal chaos can live like humans again.
The thing I didn’t understand until I was well out of government is that the system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed. It profits from your sickness. It has no structural incentive to produce your health.
I helped build parts of that machine, and I still got screwed by it - which either means I was naive, or the thing is more powerful than any of us on the inside wanted to admit.
(Both. It was both.)
What I know now - as a naturopath, as a former White House advisor, as someone who finally cleaned up her own health after watching her sister die too young - is that the best defense is to stop needing the system so much.
Sleep like a human. Eat like a human. Get some sunlight on your face. These aren’t woo. They’re species-specific requirements, and we’ve been talked out of them by a culture that profits from our dysfunction.
I spilled all the tea. Check it out and let me know what you think.
Want to be the first to know about things like this? Subscribe… and then share with a friend who needs to know too.
Such an interesting walk through your experience with spirituality and reform on the Hill. Thoroughly enjoyed this interview. Appreciate you sharing Katy.
Poor, persecuted you