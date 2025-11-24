AllBetter

AllBetter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Casey Hickman's avatar
Casey Hickman
Nov 24

Wow! I had no idea you were a part of this!

We definitely have a long way to go, but people are becoming more and more aware of the scam that is the Healthcare system thanks to people like you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
David Mordo's avatar
David Mordo
Nov 24

There is still a long way to go concerning transparency. Most hospitals aren’t compliant. Machine Readable Files can only be read by machines, not your average consumer. There’s been some good progress in the area of surprise billing getting claims data remains nearly impossible. Baby steps

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katy Talento · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture