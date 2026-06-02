In April 2020, you couldn’t go to church, but you could go to Walmart. (Apparently viruses travel 6 feet in some places, but not others.)

Then the FDA approved a vaccine label for a product that wasn’t even available, while extending emergency authorization for the one being injected into arms. Humm.

None of it made any sense, and I found myself asking the same question on repeat - Why?

The answer wasn’t complicated, but it was one I hadn’t been trained to see. I had to figure things out on my own like so many others.

The people best positioned to see what was actually happening were the ones who were never inside the status quo framework to begin with. People like Robert Scott Bell who’d been in the game for decades.

I sat down with him last week to talk about what happens when regulators stop protecting the public and start protecting the industry - and why the people running circles around establishment thinkers during COVID were the ones we’ve all been told to ignore.

Watch Katy on RSB Show Here