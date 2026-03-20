AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
3d

Well, I guess women are more than bags of skin with Lady parts? How nice of HHS to notice! In all seriousness, I am so pleased with the current trajectory for men’s and women’s health. I pray it continues.

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2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
3d

So nice to see a refocus on men and women's health OVERALL instead of just more pharmaceutical research and politically divisive rhetoric. Thank you!

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