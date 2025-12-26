AllBetter

Your article accurately restates what most people already understand about insurance coverage and rising premiums. But we shouldn’t be surprised premiums keep climbing when the core of the health‑care ecosystem is made up of publicly traded companies (insurers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and medical‑equipment firms) all of which are legally obligated to maximize shareholder returns. That obligation is fundamentally counterproductive to lowering premiums for families.

There’s also a major structural issue you didn’t address in part one. Private equity ownership has no place in frontline health care. The model relies on short profit horizons, aggressive revenue extraction, and cost‑cutting that inevitably erodes quality of care. When hospitals and clinics are treated as financial assets, staffing is reduced, services are narrowed, and billing intensity becomes the primary lever for returns. Patients/insurers pay premium prices while investors capture the upside.

At the same time, Medicaid fraud has been a massive and persistent driver of rising costs for years. The Minneapolis estimates are significant, but they’re only the first domino …Medicaid fraud in states like California, Texas, and New York will dwarf Minnesota in both scale and exposure. And fraud isn’t absorbed by “the government.” It flows directly back to taxpayers through higher Medicaid budgets and rising medical loss ratios. Nearly all Medicaid insurance companies are losing money. Fixing fraud is the logical starting point and an absolute obligation of policymakers. Once integrity is restored, we can finally address inflated reimbursements and rein in excess‑priced procedures.

Nice commentary, Katy. I met you while on the Board of a health sharing ministry.

You are so right in that insurance companies are not interested in saving you money. In fact, the higher the prices, the higher the premiums, and as long as employers are willing to pay those premiums, insurance companies are happy to see them go up. (Their commission is that much higher.)

The fact that this translates into lower wages is lost on the average worker. To them, “good insurance” pays for everything they might want. But this has led to employers only paying for the worker and leaving out their families.

Things are not getting better and ObamaCare made things worse by mandating that insurance cover every obvious lower price item that everyone should get instead of being reserved for the big ticket items we hopefully never will need.

It would be like asking homeowners insurance to cover leaky faucets when it should be there just in case the house burns down.

I look forward to your proposed solution.

