AllBetter

AllBetter

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Jack's avatar
Jack
5d

Publish all the data you want. Won't help unless the data is easily accessible and usable.

Won't be accessible and usable without personalization for the specific treatment, on the specific date, by the specific providers, at the specific treatment facility.

Just as important, data reflects past pricing.

America needs the Good Faith Estimate (GFE) and the Advanced Explanation of Benefits (AEOB), part of the No Surprises Act, signed into law by President Trump in his first term.

We are still waiting

Why not have the Trump Administration ask the private sector to provide an assist to the Department of Labor.

I would be happy to work with a TPA or an insurer to show the DOL what would be best practices - an AEOB that shows not only the pricing for what the idividual and their providers planned, but a lower priced alternatives for the same treatment available from other providers.

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5 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
4d

Nice masonry hand signal there, dr. oz.

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