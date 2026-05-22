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AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
4d

I’m just so grateful Marty is out of that horrific dumpster! His book The Price We Pay changed my life in ways I never could’ve imagined. In a world where patients are gaslit and told that the system is looking out for them and they should just trust, having someone brave enough to say the truth out loud (or publish it in a book) is invaluable. This article brought tears to my eyes and allowed me to feel so much gratitude. Thank you for writing it Katy.

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2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Dr. Karreman's avatar
Dr. Karreman
4dEdited

It was a highlight of my professional life to meet Dr. Makary at an in-person meeting when he was the Commissioner (despite nothing coming of it). He's genuinely a friendly guy and not just "a suit".

The truth is that the FDA exists to protect the approvals of drugs that it has reviewed. And they do it zealously, with the club of Pharma reminding them of the approval. Anything else about helping to keep the food supply safe is honestly secondary and window dressing unfortunately.

Keeping the food supply safe *could* be primary IF the approval processed were to be outsourced to accredited 3rd party reviewers. A long shot but it would save the government money and then the FDA could actually act like a policeman for its current secondary goal of keeping the food supply safe, as well as policing drugs better than it has (until pushed by obvious problem in post-marketing surveillance). Interestingly, the original Food and Drug Administration and the Bureau before it was nestled within the Department of Agriculture.

I wish Dr. Makary well and hope he continues to be an independent voice in the medical realm.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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