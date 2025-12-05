AllBetter

AllBetter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
Dec 5

What a timely article Katy ! Literally this morning my X feed is full of tweets from Mark Cuban calling for repeal and replace of ACA and Punchbowl emailed me to make sure I knew that Thune was screwing it up. Learning lessons from people who’ve gone before you is one of the surest, most effective life hacks we can put into place. I hope the right people see this at the right time.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
Andrew Tsang's avatar
Andrew Tsang
Dec 6

Personally not into the ACA repeal (feel it was needed at the time)- but I do believe in listening to all sides, on balance!

I appreciate being able to see behind the scenes and some inside-baseball on this stuff.

Ultimately, whether you’re on mom’s side or dad’s side - I think everyone wants a better healthcare reform. While we may not agree on how to do that, we should stick together to do what's best for the kids.

Good storytelling - always good to hear behind the scenes!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katy Talento · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture