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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
2d

All I can say is... this is so freaking cool. Keep sharing the secrets.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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Gym+Fritz
2d

A few years ago, I failed to make my December payment for my drug insurance plan on time, and got kicked off of it for a year (government rules); I panicked, but everything turned out great. During the next year, I paid about $1,000 less for my prescriptions. It turned out that by not having prescription insurance, I was eligible for various discounts, and have saved over $6,000 since then. Took a little work and research on my part, at first, but now I’m just coasting.

So much about medical costs, just doesn’t make sense (I had an interesting discussion with my pharmacist about this yesterday). Medical treatment is a cash cow. Walking into a lot of hospitals is like walking into a casino, run by a hedge fund.

Great article!

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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