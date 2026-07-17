AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
11h

I can't believe I went most of my life without understanding that the hospital was NOT the place to be. When I practiced in the ER I knew billing was bad, but I didn't know about all of the (non-emergency) alternatives. I tested the concept by going to a non-hospital affiliated imaging center and found I could get an XR series for $60! Haven't looked back since.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
michael's avatar
michael
10h

You are either working FOR the machine that is killing you

or

you are working against the machine that is killing you.

The problem being most people don’t realize they are half dead already and being killed slowly everyday.

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