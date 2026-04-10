AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
7h

Katy, this piece spoke to my soul. Feminism crushed me in a different way. I spent my 20s and 30s assuming I was a loser because I wasn't sleeping around AND hadn't hit proper boss b*tch status. The common thread seems to be that we were told that no matter who we are or what we're doing, we shouldn't feel 'good enough'. But once we accept what IS, and the love of Someone bigger than us, we realize we are.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
5h

I felt so sad for little Katy at the opening, but so nice when she grew big and strong on her own terms (which she had to fight to discover) and can now give everyone the finger (if she wants, of course) 😊

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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