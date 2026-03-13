AllBetter

AllBetter

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Erick Kuhni's avatar
Erick Kuhni
17h

great article - agreed. The experiences I had working with older men, including my a 15 year business partnership with my Dad, were the most critical professional experiences in my life.

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Don Peterson's avatar
Don Peterson
5d

Katy, this is sooooooo good. Your words are so well crafted and so meaningfully impactful. I’ll be honest, I cried a little. Too often they’ve been lost and forgotten. Thank you for remembering our boys.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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