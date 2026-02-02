Beyond the White Coat: Katy's Field Guide to Alternative Practitioners

What nobody tells you before you start exploring alternative medicine is that most of it works for some people, none of it works for all people, and a bad fit for you might not be clear until you’ve already spent $500.

In this workshop, I break down how to assess each type of holistic practitioner to figure out which type is more likely to match your needs and priorities. A good match dramatically increases your likelihood of success with that type of practice. We also talk about the finances - what insurance covers, what your HSA secretly covers. How to spot red flags before you shell out too much.

