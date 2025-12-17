AllBetter

How to Be a Patient Without Getting Screwed

The medical, spiritual, and financial self-defense strategies they don't teach you anywhere else
Katy Talento ND ScM
Dec 17, 2025
If you couldn’t make it live yesterday, no worries — that’s what this recording is for.

(We missed you though!)

Most of us walk into the healthcare system blind. We sign forms we shouldn’t sign, don’t ask questions because we don’t know what to ask, get bills that make us want to cry and pay them because we don’t realize we can negotiate. We leave appointments confused but too intimidated to push back.

After 20 years inside the system — and my own disasters as a patient — I’ve learned a few things about fighting back.

That’s what this workshop is about.

I walk you through the financial stuff (including the one question that cuts hospital bills in half), the medical stuff (how to spot doctors worth trusting versus ones you should fire), and the mental/spiritual stuff (what to do when scary news shuts your brain off).

Thank you for being a paid subscriber. You’re the ones making AllBetter possible.

Katy

