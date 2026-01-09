AllBetter

Neural Foundry
Jan 9

Exceptional breakdown of how placebo operates beyond just "mind over matter" nonsense. The autonomic nervous system piece is key, most people dunno that healing literally shuts down when the lizard brain feels unsafe. My physio practice emphasized this and we saw real measurable changes in recovery times when patients implemented saftey rituals alongside treatment. The CEO-consultant framing for doctor relationships is exacty what more patients need to hear, shifts the entire power dynamic.

