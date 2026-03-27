Most medical professionals have never seen physiological birth.

That’s birth without any medical intervention (such as membrane sweeps, immobilization, fetal monitoring, induction, augmentation, epidural, coached pushing, or surgery, among other things).

Think about that.

The people who define “best practices,” who write the guidelines, who tell women what is safe and what is dangerous, who decide when your body is “failing” and when your baby needs to be “rescued” - most of them have never actually witnessed birth functioning the way it is designed to function.

They have only ever seen birth inside a system that is actively interfering with it. And then they have the audacity to call that version “normal.”

The truth is that birth is not a medical event.

It is not a pathology or a condition to be managed. It is not a problem to be solved. Mammalian females are exquisitely-constructed gestating and birthing ecosystems that The Science, as it pretends to be in the U.S., utterly fails to improve upon.

Birth, as nature designed it and when nature controls it, is a biological process - hormonally orchestrated, neurologically precise, exquisitely sensitive to environment and perception.

It is also, inconveniently, something that works best when you leave it the hell alone. Which is exactly what modern obstetrics is structurally incapable of doing.

You already understand how this works

Imagine you are trying to poop.

You know exactly if you can hold it, for how long, and if it’s time to head to the toilet. You know if you need to push or just relax. You know how long to push and when you’re done. Your body often naturally constipates when you’re traveling a lot or when it’s impossible or inconvenient to poop. Your autonomic nervous system - the same system making your heart beat, stabilizing your temperature, monitoring your oxygen saturation - is driving this bus and you rely on it every single time.

And then suddenly, three people in scrubs walk into the bathroom.

They close the door behind them. They start explaining that pooping can be dangerous, that sometimes people hemorrhage or tear or have “complications,” and they just want to keep you “safe.”

They hook you up to monitors, they bring in brighter lights and beeping machines. You can’t sit in a squatting position anymore but you’ll have to poop on your back in bed. They tell you when to push. Then they tell you not to push yet, it’s too soon, you might “swell,” you might get hemorrhoids.

Every few minutes, someone puts on gloves and checks your butthole to assess how things are progressing. They start talking to each other about you. If you object to all this, they roll their eyes a bit and sigh heavily and explain condescendingly, “You’re not progressing.” “We may need to intervene.”

How is your ability to poop going?

Gone. Immediately.

Now, swap out the poop for an orgasm - another brilliantly organized feat of biology and neurology, subjected to these same interventions.

Exactly.

And birth is vastly more complex, more hormonally sensitive, more neurologically dependent than either of those processes. But this is how we do it.

And then when we can neither poop nor orgasm nor birth under such conditions, we thank GOD the “system” was there and rescued us from this dangerous failure of our broken bodies.

That sometimes, on rare occasions, pooping can become complicated and require medical intervention, does not thereby render pooping a medical event more broadly. Similarly, birth can, in rare situations, require medical intervention, but that doesn’t mean it’s a medical event more generally.

The physiology we keep interrupting

Here is what birth actually is: a hormonal symphony.

Oxytocin builds in waves, creating contractions that are rhythmic, responsive, and adaptive. Beta-endorphins flood the system, altering consciousness, dulling pain, pulling the woman out of her analytical brain and into something older, deeper, more primal. At the end, catecholamines surge and trigger the fetal ejection reflex - a powerful, involuntary expulsion of the baby.

This process depends on a very specific neuropsychological state: privacy, safety - including safe people. No strangers, not even most beloved family members, no one watching, evaluating, observing, asking you questions, or shining lights in your eyes. No artificial lights, no uncomfortable environments, no restriction of your instinctive movements.

Because the moment you feel watched, assessed, judged, your neocortex lights up, your stress hormones rise, and the entire process can stall. Even one fluorescent light can cause cortisol to rise.

Cortisol turns off oxytocin.

This is not controversial biology. This is how mammals work. All of them.

And since cortisol turns off oxytocin, with all the prenatal fearmongering and medicalizing, all the induction for “safety” and monitors just to make sure baby is “ok” - what might the effect on cortisol be?

The conditioning starts long before labor

Let’s walk through what we actually do to women, because this is where the system stops being merely counterproductive and stupid and starts being abusive.

The conditioning starts long before labor.

From the moment a woman gets pregnant, she is pulled into a system of surveillance: appointments to make sure “everything is ok.” Measurements, compared against what’s “normal” without any mention of how frequently ultrasounds are off (A LOT), how wide a variation there is in “normal” for every possible metric you can imagine.

Everything framed around risk. Everything framed around what could go wrong.

You aren’t asked about what your intuition is telling you - the whole system is designed to train you to ignore your intuition and to submit to the worst substitute for it ever - epidemiologically irrational metrics where the evidence base is upside-down. (And that evidence base originates from births that have been in the system. It’s like trying to understand animal behavior and health only using animals in a zoo.)

You are told what to worry about. You are taught, over months, that your body is a liability. That your baby is in danger. That safety lives outside of you, in machines, in experts, in protocols.

And the tools we use to reinforce this are not even particularly reliable.

Ultrasounds - which women are told are precise, authoritative, definitive - are off-base all the time. Even under ideal conditions, ultrasound estimates fall within 10 percent of actual birth weight only about 60–80 percent of the time. Early ultrasounds can be accurate within about a week, but accuracy counterintuitively goes out the window for the ultrasounds performed closer to full term.

Even the ghouls at the OB/GYN trade association admit that gestational age estimates can be off by enough to affect induction rates later. Forty-week due dates are treated like deadlines but they’re really mid-points. Half of all babies, when left to their own devices, show up later than that, and one in five of them wait until 41 weeks and beyond.

But the system does not tolerate variation.

So what happens? At 38 or 39 weeks - before many babies are even ready - women are told it is “safer” to induce.

“Your hips are too big for the baby’s head” (which we probably measured wrong, as we usually do) - because nature is just that stupid.

“You’re old and we need to control what’s likely to be a disaster and have the surgeons ready.”

“Your placenta is starting to deteriorate - or it will in a week” (because disintegrated placenta kills a lot of babies, oh wait…).

“Your baby is breech” (even though almost all babies move a lot and can reposition for birth, so their position a week or even days before birth is not dispositive).

And a bunch of other made-up nonsense according to a model that treats deviation from the average as pathology.

So we take a baby who might naturally gestate for another two, three, even four weeks - which is a massive percentage of its total development - and we evict it early.

Then we act surprised when things don’t go smoothly. And women leave the hospital convinced and grateful that the system saved their baby or themselves from the complications it created.

How it starts: the cascade of interventions.

Induction - it sounds benign, helpful even, we’re just “getting things going.” What it actually means is that we are overriding the body’s timing, precisely attuned to a million metrics that nature has been monitoring outside the view of human consciousness.

We are forcing the body into a process that nature’s regulators - the mother’s hormones - are not ready for. And then we have to compensate for that. If the waters break on their own, that used to mean something. It meant the symphony was starting. All the instruments were tuned up, the musicians with full attention to each other and the Divine Conductor, with their sheets of music turned to the same page.

But instead, we force the violin section to start while they’re all still standing around getting their violins out of the case, and force the rest of the musicians to scramble to catch up - some of whom may never even arrive.

And the clock starts. “Your body has X hours to perform or we intervene.” (Usually 12. Even though 20-25 percent of women naturally don’t start labor after 12 hours.)

Why? Because the system cannot tolerate waiting. After all, the doctors get paid the same thing whether you labor for six hours or sixty. That math doesn’t work.

Waiting on Mother Nature is inconvenient, unpredictable, and costly (for them).

Chemical Assault Replaces Physiological Surrender

So then, we “augment.” In other words, cue more of the drug they probably gave you for the induction: Pitocin - Big Pharma’s counterfeit for oxytocin, which induces intense uterine contractions (and a zillion other things known and unknown).

Actual oxytocin is released in pulses. It rises and falls. It is responsive to feedback. It is part of a complex loop between brain, body, and baby. It also shuts down when cortisol spikes - this is so that mom’s labor stops if a bear is nearby and she might have to run. Isn’t nature brilliant?

Guess what also causes cortisol to spike? Fluorescent lights, a bunch of strangers, beeping machines, thirst and starvation, being pushed around, fearmongered, monitored, and not being in control of the most important thing your body has ever done - and a million other things that happens the minute you enter the hospital.

So, for many, many women, that cortisol spike and the oxytocin suppression signal that your body knows something that our system doesn’t know or refuses to acknowledge. You’re not safe here. This isn’t normal. You’re not ready. Your baby isn’t ready. This isn’t what your body wants. Labor can’t happen right now.

Even if your birth started naturally, half of first-time moms aren’t moving fast enough for the hospital’s or doctor’s convenience, and receive Pitocin. For first-time moms who were induced in the first place, almost 70 percent get Pitocin, because, of course, their bodies were even less ready than those whose waters had broken before the Pitocin.

Pitocin delivered in this way is not the same as your body’s oxytocin - it’s a fire alarm interrupting the hormonal symphony. It floods the system and creates contractions that are stronger, longer, closer together, and completely unregulated by the body’s own feedback mechanisms.

It is, quite literally, an assault.

Those contractions can be so intense that they reduce oxygen flow to the baby. Now the baby shows signs of “distress.” Now we are in an emergency - that we manufactured. At the same time, the mother is in agony, because these are not physiological contractions. Real labor is intense enough - counterfeit labor is something else entirely.

Enough of this Symphony Business

So of course she begs for relief. And of course the staff encourages it. “Would you like to be more comfortable?” is the usual question.

At this point, after hours of synthetic contractions, who wouldn’t? So she gets the epidural. Now she is numb. Now she can’t move the way her body normally would - to help position the baby properly, to allow her muscles to work their magic, to direct her energy and breathing in all the right ways, both intentionally, as well as simply intuitively. Her natural oxytocin, which is responsive to what’s going on, has been replaced and blunted. Her cervical dilation slows.

Now she can’t feel what her body is doing. Now the labor slows, because movement matters, position matters, feedback matters. Her blood pressure slows, which can deprive baby of oxygen. Meanwhile, the Pitocin is keeping contractions faster, harder, closer together, stronger but less effective. Baby can’t adjust, move around, re-position properly because of less oxygen and getting pounded by the walls constantly closing in on her like the trash compactor in the first (and best) Star Wars movie.

So now we have “failure to progress.” “Fetal distress.” More Pitocin, get this baby moving faster. More urgency. Beeping going off. More fear, more cortisol. More things going haywire in mom. You know what comes next.

Thank God for the Surgeon Who Saved My Baby’s Life

C-section - presented as lifesaving. Thank God we were at the hospital! Thank God that doctor was so good. Thank God baby survived (thank God indeed for that).

There’s no time to tell her that it will destroy the baby’s microbiome, or that the lifelong health of babies born by C-section are worse. That it’ll hurt her future children because she’ll forever be deemed “high-risk” for vaginal birth, and coerced into C-section again and again. That it will distort and impede the postpartum hormonal magic so critical to mother-baby attachment, baby’s development and mom’s recovery. That it will lead to worse outcomes in her future pregnancies. We just tell her it’s essential, it’s non-negotiable, it’s right now. Because somehow, nature just breaks a sixth of the time and babies can’t come out, apparently.

Twice as many babies than that actually are born by C-section because for every emergency version, there’s a non-emergency, elective C-section scheduled in advance by choice. Combined with the “emergencies,” fully a third of all births are deprived of nature’s brilliant protection.

Before Everyone Loses Their $@*% on Me

Sometimes, c-sections are truly lifesaving, such as the extremely rare situations that have quite clear signs and presentations which help facilitate intervention if they occur. Ironically, the system which treats every birth like these emergency situations often fails in these cases. With uterine rupture, a mother knows that something is wrong most of the time (if she’s conscious and not anesthetized with an epidural). The pain changes dramatically. The contractions often stop, she usually comes out of her limbic brain and tries to explain that something is wrong. Perversely, the infantilization and disrespect of women in hospitals often ignores these signs, or the interventions (like an epidural) hide them until it’s too late. And it’s not without horrific consequences.

The window for intervention once rupture occurs is incredibly short - 10 to 18 minutes. Six percent of babies experiencing a uterine rupture don’t survive. Delayed diagnosis is associated with worse maternal outcomes - meaning more transfusions, more hysterectomies, more women leaving that table permanently diminished.

This is what it looks like when the system fails at the one thing it actually exists to do - and it happens inside the same cascade of interventions that potentially caused or contributed to the problem. Uterine rupture, for example, occurs in 3/100,000 of births with no prior c-section, but that risk is increased 9.5 times with augmentation with Pitocin and almost 11 times with epidural. Uterine rupture isn’t the only deadly emergency that industrial birth produces.

Many (Most?) Emergencies Are Created by Intervention

Cord prolapse is extremely rare, and dramatically increased by the cascade of interventions. Cords are designed to withstand pressure, twisting, squeezing, tension, and only extremely rarely do they break, unless of course, the body is acting in ungodly, unnatural ways that the cord was never meant to withstand, such as Pitocin overdose. “Membrane sweeps” early in labor are a key risk factor, where doctors shove their fingers through the cervix and try to physically separate the membranes holding the baby from the uterine wall. Characterized as just “helping get things moving,” this is excruciating, and dangerous as hell. It introduces infection, and lets the fluids rush out and the cord fall downward when the baby is still positioned high in the uterus and not where he would be when waters naturally break (with head down, sealing the cervix so the cord can’t prolapse).

Even mechanical obstructions such as placenta previa or transverse positions have pretty clear signs and also are extremely rare. Ironically, many women are told that they have previa or are previa-adjacent at some prenatal ultrasound and this starts the emergency vibe unnecessarily. Placentas lying low get pulled upwards as the baby grows and the uterus expands, and especially, as the cervix opens and the uterus contracts. True placenta previa that prevents natural, uninterrupted birth, is quite unusual, but many women are put into the high-risk (and high-revenue) c-section assembly line based on foolish early “diagnosis.” That c-section then becomes the final step in a chain reaction that never needed to start.

Silly Wabbit, Instincts Are for Other Mammals

All the mother’s inner knowing - the most powerful instrument we have in birth - when things are wrong, when things change, when something is off, or something hurts - badly - in a different way than labor - gets shut down. It’s shut down mechanically by the anesthesia in her spine. But it’s also shut down by the culture of the totalitarian bureaucracy that is industrial birth - the most misogynistic system on earth. She is treated like she is barely sentient and whatever she feels doesn’t matter anyway. She’s condescended to, patronized, dismissed, with mock sympathy and feigned powerlessness to change “protocol,” “for her safety.”

Like she is a hysterical child who needs to be managed. Talked over. Corrected. Coached. Positioned. Starved. Dehydrated. Told when to push. When not to push. Probed and sexually violated, over and over and over again. Measured. Monitored. Managed. Her instincts are not just ignored, they are actively suppressed.

Because an instinctive, autonomous woman is an inconvenience at best and a legal threat at worst. She cannot be controlled.

So she is trained out of it, long before she ever arrives at the hospital. And by the time she is in labor, many women have been so thoroughly conditioned that they no longer trust themselves at all.

They’ve outsourced all their instincts and knowing about how to care for themselves and baby, how to trust their bodies, how to assess their own health, how to protect their autonomy so that nature works well in delivery - all of that is drilled out of them during the prenatal visits, the tests, the measurements, the toxic glucose tests, and so forth. They turn outward - to the monitor, the nurse, the doctor, the protocol, the system. They hand themselves over because they’ve been trained to fear birth as a medical emergency that doctors are in charge of. To do anything else is reckless, irresponsible, selfish, stupid, dangerous.

The Illusion of Control

And then there’s fetal monitoring. Continuous electronic fetal monitoring - the belts, the machines, the constant tracking. Women are told this is essential, that it keeps the baby safe, that it helps detect distress.

What she is not told is that decades of evidence have shown that continuous fetal monitoring does not improve outcomes for normal pregnancies. But it sure does increase intervention.

It keeps women on their backs, it restricts movement, it produces ambiguous data that is frequently misinterpreted, and leads to constant interruptions as the damned things are forever moving out of place and raising alarm bells at the nurses station. And of course, it leads to more C-sections. Which means it’s not just useless, it’s dangerous. And totally standard - required even - because it gives everyone the illusion of control.

The fact is that no birth is risk-free, and a hell of a lot of those risks are created or increased by our “best practices” in hospitals. Birthing outside the system also has risks, such as in the case of a rare true emergency that can’t get to the hospital in time (though this could be mitigated by choosing a birth location that is close to a hospital).

The only choice a mother has is which set of risks she’s assuming, not whether she’s assuming them.

The Most Unintentional Saboteur

And the fathers - can we talk about the fathers?

Because they are victimized too. Charitably and respectfully, men know absolutely nothing about birth (see my awe-inspired post on what men do know and their many wonders). Why would they? Why should they?

They have been told their entire lives that birth is dangerous and doctors save women and babies. So when the system starts talking about risk, about safety, about what could go wrong, labeling the woman who is the only reason they get out of bed as high-risk, or geriatric, or diabetic or whatever, they go into high-protection mode.

And then they become gentle, but effective enforcers and underminers of mom’s brilliant inner knowing.

“Maybe we should just do what they say.”

“I don’t want anything to happen to you or the baby.”

It sounds loving, and protective. But it’s fear - born of what they don’t understand and can’t control. Birth is wild. It’s not something he can save her from. That kind of helplessness, uselessness, impotence is exactly the kind of feeling that makes a man want to die or shrivel. It’s unbearable to experience. He knows that this baby has become more important to her than life, than him, than anything, and that if she’s not happy, successful and alive at the end of all this, nothing will ever be the same.

So he understandably pushes her further out of her own power - the autonomy, wisdom and intuition that makes mammalian birth “safe and effective,” and deeper into submission to the system. At least if something goes wrong in the system, it won’t be because he failed in some way.

But it’s the system that renders him useless and impotent, not nature.

Nature has a critical job for Dad to do, protecting the perimeter of her birth space from interruption or intervention so that physiological birth can unfold in its brilliance.

We’re Doing it Wrong… And It Shows

We look at the outcomes and we pretend they are inevitable. We have one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world. We have a C-section rate that has climbed far beyond what global health authorities consider appropriate. We have women leaving birth traumatized, or anesthetized so much they don’t even notice. We have babies separated from their mothers within minutes of being born.

And we say this is the safest way.

What it is is the most convenient way for the health care providers and the facilities involved. This is why C-sections on women who showed up to deliver vaginally are 27 percent less likely to occur on weekends or evenings and are far more likely to occur mid-day rather than off-hours, even for supposed “emergencies” like shoulder dystocia (often not actually dystocia, but whatever).

Putting women on a 12-hour clock after their waters break and then insisting they start Pitocin by playing the dead-baby card if they don’t - that makes everything run smoothly for everyone involved. I mean, except mom and baby.

A likely more important reason than convenience for the cascade of interventions, however, is far more crass. Drugs, procedures, and surgeries pay way better than standing outside a closed door for 72 hours while a mom and baby surrender to nature’s brilliant design.

Burn the Witches!

And when women start to notice this - when they start to question it, or opt out, or choose something different - the reaction is immediate and vicious.

Media hit pieces against the most vocal among them. Moral panic. Worst-case scenarios presented as the norm. Entire communities smeared as reckless, dangerous, irresponsible.

This is not new - this is how all convenient, lucrative systems respond under threat. Because that is what this is.

If birth is reclaimed as belonging to women, as controlled by mothers, as untamed and beautiful as a lioness, if emergency care is only given for, you know, emergencies, then there are a lot of losers in the status quo system.

And that can’t be allowed.

It has to be discredited. Ridiculed. Shut down.

The dirty little secret is that industrial birth has never been about safety. It’s about control.

If you’re tired of being managed, measured, and handed back your own instincts in a paper cup, you’re in the right place. If this made you furious, good. Just remember paid subscribers keep the fury funded.