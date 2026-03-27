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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
3d

I had my oldest daughter in the hallway in a wheelchair 5 minutes after I arrived to the hospital - that part of the birth was completely fine, we were both healthy and well. Everything that came after that was closer to rape or assault than care (shout out to Johns Hopkins). Drugs given without informing or consent. Bullying. Don't you want to be a good mother? Your baby will die! CPS! I agree that no birth is risk free because, well obviously that's true, but I personally would choose to have my baby in the woods and die there before I'd step foot in a hospital in labor. My rights to my body were given to me by God not a labor and delivery nurse, and I'd rather die in peace than have them taken away from me. And if that absolutely insane statement doesn't make it crystal clear how traumatic and awful these hospitals turn what should be an amazing, wondrous gift from God into, I don't know what could. The system should be ashamed. It should admit fault. It should change. But it won't change until we do. Instead there will just be more totalitarian calls for control in the name of 'safety' - just like there are. And people will submit to the fear-mongering - just like they always do. I won't be one of them and I wish 20 something year old me hadn't been either.

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8 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3d

So true about ultrasounds -- my sister's ultrasound said she was going to be a boy.

I like how you used a humorous analogy to make your point. Another extraordinary essay, Katy!

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3 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
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