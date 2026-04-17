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Fred Gump's avatar
Fred Gump
4d

Before ANY money is spent recovering from the Democrats' scams, the DHS and ICE must remove the damned illegals and the DOJ remove the fraudster state officials from the government (looking at YOU Minnesota, New York, and a few other "blue" states).

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
Robert Vance's avatar
Robert Vance
3d

"What’s more, using reconciliation to only fund DHS appropriations is catastrophically stupid because it will remind the voters that Congress didn’t do its most basic job - pay the guys keeping the bombs off planes and the narcoterrorists from crossing the border."

They never do this basic job because it has no corporate lobby. Devin Ryder made the same point yesterday about healthcare.

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2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM
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