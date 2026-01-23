AllBetter

AllBetter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
Jan 23

The reconciliation package you're describing would actually shift power back to patients and employers. It has to happen!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
Jan 23

Love the audio! So much better than the AI version. The passion and intentionality really shine through!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katy Talento · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture