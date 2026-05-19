I went on Dr. Drew. We covered a lot of ground.
On the 'cause-no-epidemics' philosophy, the evangelist physician, and why sometimes we risk medicating away our humanity.
Specifically we discuss:
Why I asked Tony Fauci and Francis Collins back in 2017 to take a meeting with Bobby Kennedy off-campus - and why I sent him an apology email five years later (then wrote about it.)
Why public health doesn’t focus on “do no harm” - but rather, “cause no epidemics.”
Why the “evangelist physician” is the most dangerous person in medicine - the lobotomy doctors, the pain management evangelists who handed us the opioid crisis, Public Health and their six feet distancing and cloth masks. All literally evangelizing.
Why Big Pharma’s interests align with us being patients for life.
Why “live like a human” (sleep like one, eat like one, pray like one, raise children like one) is one prescription we all need to write ourselves.
And because Dr. Drew is Dr. Drew, we landed on Sigmund Freud. Specifically: the difference between serious mental illness and ordinary misery. Some of what we’re medicating now is ordinary misery. Ordinary misery is what makes us human. It can often tighten family bonds, deepen our relationship to God, or drive us to make a difference.
Take a listen!
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Was so great to see Drew turn around during Covid. Cool to watch people "wake up" in real time. Excited to watch!
Love Dr. Drew! He and Adam Carolla are my heroes from back during Love Line! :P
Looking forward to watching!