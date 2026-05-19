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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
2d

Was so great to see Drew turn around during Covid. Cool to watch people "wake up" in real time. Excited to watch!

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2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
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Love Dr. Drew! He and Adam Carolla are my heroes from back during Love Line! :P

Looking forward to watching!

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2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
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