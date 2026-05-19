Specifically we discuss:

Why I asked Tony Fauci and Francis Collins back in 2017 to take a meeting with Bobby Kennedy off-campus - and why I sent him an apology email five years later (then wrote about it.)

Why public health doesn’t focus on “do no harm” - but rather, “cause no epidemics.”

Why the “evangelist physician” is the most dangerous person in medicine - the lobotomy doctors, the pain management evangelists who handed us the opioid crisis, Public Health and their six feet distancing and cloth masks. All literally evangelizing.

Why Big Pharma’s interests align with us being patients for life.

Why “live like a human” (sleep like one, eat like one, pray like one, raise children like one) is one prescription we all need to write ourselves.