AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
7h

God bless you for having the courage to post this Katy. It’s easy to forget that most of the people who end up obfuscating the truth are tricked into it. They are being lied to like the rest of us.

Everyone that I know who has “woken up,” believed the official narrative at some point, and then was open enough to hear truth and evaluate evidence once it was revealed to them.

I’m grateful you stayed curious and open minded. I hope that your example and the Secretary’s graciousness encourages more people to do the same.

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4 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News's avatar
Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News
5h

Grateful I took the time to read this when the notification popped up.

I’ll be sharing it w/ my 117K subs here on SS.

I don’t use this platform enough or post/share often, but I especially am thrilled that you’re helping doctors become their own primary care physicians.

That is imperative & others need to know.

I’m happy you mentioned Andy, since he created and directed the Vaxxed film.

Del was one of the producers & did a phenomenal job.

The same goes for all 9 of the awesome producers on Vaxxed l — some of whom are like family.

I remember interviewing Del, Andy, and Polly at the premiere. Del explained graciously that most people in our community didn’t know him before that film, and said Vaxxed and the subsequent Vaxxed ll & III really helped put him on the map.

So humble of him and accurate.

The film series did open the eyes of millions, including yours.

Working with Bobby too, we all know how incredibly gracious and forgiving he is in real life, probably more so than I or most folks.

Thank you for sharing your story. I’ve never heard any of this before over the decades, and look forward to sharing it with my peeps .

I know autism moms in particular will be grateful as they have such open and forgiving hearts.

I seek to be more like them every day.

They will truly appreciate this.

Erin

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5 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
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