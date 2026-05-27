The American healthcare system is the most expensive on earth and has produced the sickest, fattest, saddest, most infertile, most medicated population in human history.

That’s actually the business model. I know because I spent two decades trying to fix it. Worst of all I had to sit on the sidelines and watch it completely fail my sister.

Ray Kober had me on The Broken Healthcare Podcast to discuss what’s happening. Here’s what came up:

→ How a Mormon-turned-Catholic-turned-actual-nun ends up running health policy in the Trump White House (yes, real convent, two years).

→ How I watched my betters negotiate with warlords in South Sudan in my twenties, and why that turned out to be excellent training for negotiating with PBMs in my forties.

→ Why the fight is no longer Republicans vs. Democrats, but actually the healthcare swamp vs. the rest of us, and how for the first time in my career, the swamp is starting to lose.

→ Why the free market hasn’t failed in American healthcare. It’s actually never been tried.

→ The new federal law that just put every middleman in the country on personal notice, and why nobody in Washington is talking about it yet.

→ My sister’s hospital that did everything “by protocol” and nothing that actually helped her. And the day I decided I was never going to be a patient in this country again.

If you’ve already figured out that something is very wrong with our health system, please listen in.

You’re not crazy. You’re just early.