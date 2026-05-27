AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
4d

This was one of my favorite podcast episodes. Ray is so talented and I always love hearing your crazy insider stories Katy!

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3d

Such a fun interview. Thanks for sharing it.

That anecdote about the Russian addicts who just wanted to know how to get off drugs was so powerful.

And that's funny how you didn't want to live in the soulless suburbs, but that's now where you live. I used to be that way about malls. Now I think malls are a great place to go shopping. 😆

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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