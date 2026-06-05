AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
13h

Not surprising that assumptions have been made without following the science we pretend to worship. The world has is a long history of telling people what to believe without proof. And in most of those cases, people who ask questions are not celebrated.

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Graphite's avatar
Graphite
14h

Thanks Katy great essay and some really interesting information there. Thanks for sharing 👍

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