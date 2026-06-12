AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
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Once you realize that one thing you've been taught is a total farce, it becomes necessary to investigate absolutely everything you've been taught, one by one. Not to say that all fundamental 'truths' are false, but many are. And THAT is a truth that has been proven in oh-so-many areas of my life. I'm a better person for asking the questions we aren't allowed to ask. I think we all are.

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