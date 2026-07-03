AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
2d

I believe you could live an entire lifetime and never really understand the concept explained in this article. But once you allow yourself to consider it or even try it, you can’t unsee how undeniably true it is. It’s everywhere and it’s amazing.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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nobody
2d

Health care is the outcome of pursuing a hedonistic lifestyle. We don’t need more health care we need to make better decisions in life as to the lifestyles we choose.

Let food be your medicine!

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