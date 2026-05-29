AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
2d

Just when I think I've seen enough DC nonsense to last a lifetime... Congress reminds me there can always be more! I appreciate this explanation more than you know. I struggled to understand exactly what the real story was with this as I scanned the headlines earlier this week. It was clear something was fishy but it wasn't clear what it was. A sincere thanks to you and Jason for providing a coherent explanation! Appreciate you guys!

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2 replies by Katy Talento ND ScM and others
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1d

Always appreciate your insider insight, Katy. Listened to this one twice.

Just a tangent, but I'm wondering what the evidence is of Jewish students being attacked by a former Hamas operative.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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