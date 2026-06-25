AllBetter

AllBetter

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
4d

I would say I'm shocked, but then I remember when they played Pandemic prior to Covid. Pretend play in the DMV often ends up becoming headlines in real life. Either let FDA actually regulate or shut it down and let pharma sell what they want honestly - without a fake "safe and effective" stamp used to deceive patients. I'm personally not interested in funding drugs that hurt people.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3d

Surrogate markers are such a big one. I recently started looking into the supposed evidence that everyone needs more fiber, and I found:

1. It increases the variety of beneficial bacteria in your stools. [I think this is my favorite surrogate marker ever]

2. It eases constipation. [Well, not everyone is constipated].

I'm not convinced.

Great piece as usual, Katy.

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1 reply by Katy Talento ND ScM
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