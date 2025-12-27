Subscribe
Outsmart the Medical Billing Trap
A step-by-step patient playbook for paying what's fair — and not a dollar more.
Feb 13
Katy Talento ND ScM
PBMs — and Employers — Could Go to Federal Prison
How new federal policies just blew up the PBM business model and why employers can no longer look the other way
Feb 5
Katy Talento ND ScM
Beyond the White Coat: Katy's Field Guide to Alternative Practitioners
For everyone who couldn't make it live, we missed you but don't worry - you can still get the content!
Feb 2
Katy Talento ND ScM
January 2026
The Tax Code's Abortion Problem
Why every health reform runs aground - and how to fix it without surrendering the pro-life cause
Jan 30
Katy Talento ND ScM
The Health Reform Showdown: What’s Actually Happening
A primer on the process, the players and some well-informed predictions on what comes next.
Jan 23
Katy Talento ND ScM
Beyond the White Coat: Katy’s Field Guide to Alternative Practitioners
Workshop January 30th
Jan 22
Katy Talento ND ScM
Diet Coke, Why Can’t I Quit You?
Zero calories shouldn’t cost this much
Jan 16
Katy Talento ND ScM
You Are Your Primary Care Provider
The system conditioned you to forget. Here's how to reclaim the job.
Jan 9
Katy Talento ND ScM
Bottling the Placebo: Your Brain’s Bootleg Pharmacy
Why Ditching the White-Coat Worship Could Unlock Your Power to Heal
Jan 2
Katy Talento ND ScM
December 2025
Dear Republicans: There's Still Time to Make Health Care Great Again
Part 2: The Prescription
Dec 27, 2025
Katy Talento ND ScM
Dear Republicans: Stop Blaming Democrats and Make Health Care Great Again
Part 1: The Diagnosis
Dec 26, 2025
Katy Talento ND ScM
"Infertile."
The label I accepted and the questions no one asked.
Published on Them Before Us
Dec 18, 2025
