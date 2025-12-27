AllBetter

AllBetter

Home
Notes
Start here
Katy's Field Guide to Alterna…
How To Be A Patient Without G…
About

January 2026

The Tax Code's Abortion Problem
Why every health reform runs aground - and how to fix it without surrendering the pro-life cause
  Katy Talento ND ScM
The Health Reform Showdown: What’s Actually Happening
A primer on the process, the players and some well-informed predictions on what comes next.
  Katy Talento ND ScM
Beyond the White Coat: Katy’s Field Guide to Alternative Practitioners
Workshop January 30th
  Katy Talento ND ScM
Diet Coke, Why Can’t I Quit You?
Zero calories shouldn’t cost this much
  Katy Talento ND ScM
You Are Your Primary Care Provider
The system conditioned you to forget. Here's how to reclaim the job.
  Katy Talento ND ScM
Bottling the Placebo: Your Brain’s Bootleg Pharmacy
Why Ditching the White-Coat Worship Could Unlock Your Power to Heal
  Katy Talento ND ScM

December 2025

© 2026 Katy Talento · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture